Graveside services for Ralph Leon Collins will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Little Cemetery.

Ralph Leon Collins was born July 26, 1940 to Ed and Frances (Edmondson) Collins. He passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home near Okemah at the age of 79.

Leon was a lifelong resident of the Okemah and Cromwell area. He and Annie Marie McKee were married August 9, 1958 in Sallisaw, Oklahoma; she later preceded him in death on February 2, 2019. Leon retired from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and also was a forklift operator for DeShields Building Stone Company for nearly 15 years. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Also preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers and four sisters.

Survivors include his daughter, Cheryl Atwell and husband Darrell of Okemah; one brother, Benny Ray Collins and wife Mary; his grandson, Tony Rutland and wife Amanda of Okmulgee and two great-grandchildren, Xander and Jaxson.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

