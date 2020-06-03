Rock Bear was born June 1, 1938 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Sam Bear and Cinda (Emarthogee) Bear. Rock passed from this life on May 31, 2020 in Okemah, Oklahoma.

Rock grew up in the Sunrise area and attended grade school at Plainview and Sunrise. He graduated from Pharoah High School in Pharoah, Oklahoma. After high school Rock married Doris on August 22, 1959 in Okemah, Oklahoma. They have been married for 60 loving years. After marriage Rock went to Dallas, Texas where he went to trade school and became an X-Ray technician. He then worked at Parkland Hospital for 4 years and then worked another 45 years at Doctors Hospital in Dallas until retirement.

He was an artist and had his paintings in various galleries in Texas, California, and New Mexico. He had 2, one man shows in Dallas. Rock enjoyed traveling, watching sports and he also loved his western movies. Rock was a lifetime member of the Nuyaka Indian Baptist Church and was baptized there at the age of twelve.

Rock is survived by his wife Doris of the home and his sister Cynthia Dan of Okemah. His 2 brothers-in-law Skip Matthews of Pharoah, Oklahoma and Harold Matthews and wife Jo of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Among many loving nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved father-in-law Clyde Matthews and mother-in-law Flora Matthews who loved him as their own son.

Graveside Services will be held at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah, Oklahoma on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:30pm. Officiating the service is Lawrence Matlock.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.