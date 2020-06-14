Barry Clay Armstrong Sr. was born January 9, 1952 in Odessa, Texas to Quinton Darnell Armstrong and Mildred Marie (Burke) Armstrong. He passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 68.

Barry moved to the Okemah area in 2007. He worked in the oilfields and also as a truck driver. He was also skilled welder having worked as a welder for over 20 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James H. Armstron and one step son, Colt Sanford Armstrong.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Williams of Okemah; two sons, Barry Clay Armstrong Jr. of Coweta and Robert E. Armstrong of Holdenville; daughters, Nikki Causey of Carthage, Texas and Christy McGirt of Wetumka, Oklahoma. He is also survived by a host of extended family and grandchildren.

Graveside services at Castle Cemetery were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Jeremy Fairres.