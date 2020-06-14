Barry Clay Armstrong Sr.
Barry Clay Armstrong Sr.
Barry moved to the Okemah area in 2007. He worked in the oilfields and also as a truck driver. He was also skilled welder having worked as a welder for over 20 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James H. Armstron and one step son, Colt Sanford Armstrong.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Williams of Okemah; two sons, Barry Clay Armstrong Jr. of Coweta and Robert E. Armstrong of Holdenville; daughters, Nikki Causey of Carthage, Texas and Christy McGirt of Wetumka, Oklahoma. He is also survived by a host of extended family and grandchildren.
Graveside services at Castle Cemetery were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Jeremy Fairres.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Barry Clay Armstrong Sr. please visit our Sympathy Store.