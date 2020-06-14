Funeral services for Timothy Shaun Smith will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Henryetta Westlawn Cemetery.

Timothy Shaun Smith was born November 28, 1980 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 39.

Timothy was a resident of Weleetka, Oklahoma and was a 2000 graduate of Weleetka High School where he enjoyed being a member of the Weleetka FFA. While in the FFA, Timothy received his FFA jacket even though he was not able to go on the trips. He was a faithful member of the Okemah Pentecostal Holiness Church and was licensed through the Ministries of Help. Timothy enjoyed watching wrestling and going fishing. He always was very welcoming and loved everyone he met. He was a very special person and will be truly missed.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents and one brother in law, Gary Renfrow.

He is survived by his parents; Everett and Frances (Spears) Smith of the home; his sister, Rebekah Renfrow of Mustang, Oklahoma; his aunts, Lana Elliott and husband Chad of Yukon and Nyoka Stover and husband John of Crescent, Oklahoma; two nieces, Gena Elliott and Kara Neatherlin and husband Justin and a special cousin, Baby Elias. He is also survive by a host of extended family and dear friends.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

