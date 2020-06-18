Memorial services for Jimmie Ray Dowell will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah with John Michael Copeland officiating.

Jimmie Ray Dowell was born November 12, 1939 in Stillwater, Oklahoma to Cecil and Marjorie (Helm) Dowell. He passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 80.

Jim was a past resident of Okemah and current resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was a 1959 graduate of Okemah High School and later received his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Southeastern University in Durant, Oklahoma. He was a retired state school superintendent, coach and educator. He had more than 30 years of experience in education. Jim enjoyed watching sports and especially loved his dogs.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one son, Jimmie Brent Dowell.

He is survived by his daughter, Page Davidson and husband Joe Don of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; his son, Toby Dowell and wife Pam of Okemah; 7 grandchildren, Ryker Davidson and wife Emily, Breckyn Hudelson and husband Derek, Zachary, Landon, Tanner, Skyler and Annabelle Dowell and one great-grandson, Barrett Don Davidson.

