Muddy couple nabbed in manhunt along river banks

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

A man and woman who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase across two county lines then tried to hide in the brush along the banks of the North Canadian River were nabbed after a multi-agency manhunt.

Thirty-year-old Jerry Schrewe and Ashley Hilliard, 28, were arrested Tuesday, June 2 following a pursuit that began in Henryetta and ended near Weleetka, where they sparked a manhunt that lasted about three hours.

According to Henryetta Police Chief Steve Norman, the chase started at around 3 p.m. when Officer Theron Richards tried to pull a car over for a tag violation. The car, reportedly stolen out of Louisiana, was driven by Schrewe with Hilliard in the passenger seat.

Schrewe refused to stop and sped off, turning west on Main before heading south toward Weleetka, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Richards followed the vehicle to Weleetka, where it turned south onto a dirt road and ended up near the North Canadian River. Schrewe and Hilliard bailed out of the car and ran into the underbrush near the river in an apparent attempt to escape.

Multiple agencies, including the Henryetta Police Department, the Weleetka Police Department and the Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Office joined in the search for Schrewe and Hilliard, who were eventually apprehended. “They were down by the river, covered head to toe in mud when they were found,” Sheriff Jim Rasmussen said.

Schrewe is facing charges of felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under suspension and obstruction and resisting an officer. Hilliard was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction and resisting an officer.

According to Norman, both Schrewe and Hilliard have lengthy criminal histories. An internet search for Schrewe did not yield any results, but an inmate search inquiry shows that Hilliard was booked into Louisiana facilities multiple times over a six year span beginning in 2013. She was last released on Nov. 6, 2019.

Past charges against Hilliard include possession of a controlled dangerous substance, probation violation, contempt of court, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fugitive from justice, obstruction of justice, criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of stolen things greater than $25,000 and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.