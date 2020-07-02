Caroline June Case

Graveside services for Caroline June Case will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Oakdale Cemetery in Paden, Oklahoma with Bro. Steve Lamberson officiating.

Caroline June Case was born January 11, 1942 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Willie and Dessie (Carter) Daniels. She passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home in Bristow at the age of 78.

Mrs. Case was a longtime resident of Bristow. She and Tex Case were married December 10, 1960; he later preceded her in death in 2019. Mrs. Case worked with Shell Oil and later with First Data Resources in Tulsa. She later was the owner and operator of Caroline Collectibles in Bristow, Oklahoma. She served on the board of the First Tulsa Credit Union for many years and was a member of the Faith Baptist Church of Slick, Oklahoma.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; and siblings, Modean Thurman, Bill Daniels, Betty Daniels, Jack Daniels, Jane Stafford and Kay Johnson.

Survivors include her two daughters, Tracey Melcher of Tulsa and Amber Brummal and husband Jason of Aurora, Texas; one brother, Bob Daniels and wife Cille of Choctaw, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Angie Melcher, Nick Melcher, Anna Brummal and Emma Brummal; four great-grandchildren, Sabrey Gordon, Skylar Melcher, Bethany Willis and Maja Melcher and one great-great-grandchild, Anthony Gordon.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

