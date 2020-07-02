Julia “Tiny” Mae (Cheek) Langan

Julia “Tiny” Mae (Cheek) Langan was born to Nora and Weaver Cheek on June 29, 1941 in Claremore, Oklahoma. She passed away on June 26th, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband Barry, her parents, and two sisters Cindy and Mary “Sis”.

Survivors include her daughter Suzanne Mitchell and husband Stephen with two grandchildren Lucy and Landry; Sisters: Wanda Weaver, Brenda White, Grace Bunner, Nina “Tootie” Ozment; Brothers: Weaver “Sonny” Cheek, Perry Cheek and Tim Cheek.

A Celebration of Life & Visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 1st at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Okemah. A Funeral Service will also be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 2nd at the First United Methodist Church in Stillwater, OK. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Stillwater. Services are under the direction of Tribute Memorial Care in Norman, OK. Condolence messages may be shared with the family at www.tribute.care.