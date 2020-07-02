Funeral services for Matilda (Harjo) Jones will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Salt Creek Church of Wetumka. Interment will follow at the Wetumka Cemetery. Wake services will be Wednesday, 7:00 PM also at the Salt Creek Church.

Matilda (Harjo) Jones was born January 28, 1950 in Wetumka, Oklahoma to Henry and Judy (Wesley) Harjo. She passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 70.

Matilda was a longtime resident of the Wetumka area and attended Wetumka Public Schools. She and Bob Jones were married June 14, 1997. Matilda worked as a cook’s aid at the Creek Nation Nutrition Center and also enjoyed yard sales, thrift stores and most of all spending time with her family. She was also a member of the Salt Creek Church of Wetumka.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Tristan Flanner; one brother, Meldford Hobia and one sister, Lois Harjo.

She is survived by one son, Scotty Harjo of Texas; two daughters, Agnes Flanner of Henryetta and Sandy Harjo of Wetumka; three brothers, Henry Harjo, Jr. of Wetumka, Andrew Harjo of Arkansas and Curtis Harjo of Lawton, Oklahoma; two sisters, Brenda Gambler of Holdenville and Phylis Battle of Texas; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Mark Smith and Darrel Coachman.

