Funeral services for Bill Green will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. A private family committal will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Bill Green was born October 7, 1934 in Mason, Oklahoma to Dillard Green and Sallie (Long) Green. He departed this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 85.

Bill worked as a welder for 30 years at Oklahoma Steel Castings in Tulsa. On June 30, 1956 he married Martha Stigall. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing with his boys and grandchildren. He and Mamaw missed very few, if any, of their boys and grandkids ballgames. He was also a faithful member of the Okemah Church of Christ.

Bill is preceded in death by his grandson, Brett Green; his parents; his brother, Joe and wife Trudie and one sister, Joyce Branscum and husband R.J.

His is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha Green of the home; two sons, Billy Green and wife Kim of Dewar, Oklahoma and Bobby Green and wife Sherry of Okemah; three grandchildren, Leslie Jones and husband Casey of Henryetta, Kent Green and wife Denae of Kiefer and Ryan Green and wife Courtney of Eufaula and six great-grandchildren, Traber and Greenlie Jones, Harleigh and Ruger Green and Leah and Kylee Green.

Serving as pallbearers will be Bobby Green, Billy Green, Leslie Jones, Kent Green, Ryan Green and Brett Green (in abstentia).

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bobby and Billy Green.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.

The family of Bill, would like for those who attend to please wear a mask and to respect social distancing.