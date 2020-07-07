Funeral services for Francine Schmidt will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Francine Schmidt was born July 9, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York to Frank and Mary (Cabral) Quintal. She passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma at the age of 75.

Francine was a resident of Okemah from 1977 – 2005. She then moved to Sapulpa, Oklahoma where she could spend more time with the “light of her life”, her granddaughter, Emily. She and John Peter Schmidt were married February 28, 1968 in New York; he later preceded her in death January 25, 1999. Francine worked as a nursing home administrator for both nursing homes in Okemah for many years and in 1996 received her nursing degree. She later went on to work at the George Nigh Rehabilitation Center in Okmulgee for 10 years before retiring in 2010. Francine enjoyed playing bingo, scrapbooking and traveling. She will be dearly missed.

Also preceding her in death were her parents and brother, Anthony Quintal.

She is survived by her daughter, Gina Cummins-Tyler and husband Rick of Sapulpa; one granddaughter, Emily Cummins and two step-granddaughters, Ashley McGuire and Maegan Loomis.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Manuel Conceicao Jr., John Conceicao, Ricky Conceicao Sr., Tony Conceicao, Ricky Conceicao Jr., Travis Garen and Corey Hughes.

Honorary bearers include Wade Conceicao and Bill Cook.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Bro. David Hamilton.

