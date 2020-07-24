Proposal for marijuana growth in city limits tabled by council

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

A proposal to allow the growth of commercial marijuana within the Okemah City limits has been tabled by the city council.

The proposal, which would amend the city’s existing marijuana ordinance, appeared on the agenda of Monday’s regular council meeting. If passed, Title 3, Chapter 10 of the city’s code of ordinances would be amended to allow commercial marijuana growth, establish applicable regulations and declare an emergency so the new law could go into effect immediately. Discussion of a separate but related resolution to establish permit fees for commercial marijuana growth was also on the agenda.

Vice Mayor/Councilman at Large Wayne Bacon made a motion to adopt the amended ordinance, but the motion died for lack of a second.

“I would like to consider tabling this so I could have more time to review it,” said Councilor Ron Gott, who represents Ward Four. “This is the first time I’ve seen it. I’d like to do some checking and talk to some folks and stuff like that before I make a decision.”

Ward One Councilor Ronnie Lucas echoed Gott’s sentiment, saying “I agree. I don’t feel comfortable with it.”

The council then voted unanimously to table the proposal until the next regular meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, July 27.

Also during Monday’s meeting, the council authorized Interim City Manager Jim Copeland to correct problems with a drainage ditch near property located at 910 N. Third Street. Mayor Mike Fuller commented that the city should fix the issue as best it could, but the property owner needs to do the rest of the work on their side.

The council also approved the removal of current striping and the repainting of a turn lane for the new American Exchange Bank located on Woody Guthrie. In addition, the council directed Copeland to seek bids for the repair of a ditch located near the bank.

In other actions, the council authorized Copeland to solicit bids for city-wide street overlay projects. A contract with Tri-City Seal Co., Inc. for the rehabilitation of a runway, taxiway and apron at the Okemah Municipal Airport was also approved.

The council typically meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at city hall. All council meetings are open to the public.