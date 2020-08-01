Allen David Harney Jr.
Mr. Harney served his country during the Vietnam War with the United States Navy. He was a very talented artist and loved creating things. Some might call him a “big kid” having enjoyed RC cars and drones. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sherry Elaine (Sanders) Harney and one brother, Steven Harney.
Survivors include his 5 sons, Matthew Harney, Allen David Harney III, Stephen Harney and wife Catherine, Greg Clark and wife Carrie and Dan Clark; two daughters, Julie Taylor and Missy Wilson and numerous grandchildren.
Arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Wetumka, Oklahoma.
