Allen David Harney, Jr. was born September 26, 1950 in North Kingston, Rhode Island to Allen David Harney Sr. and Hazel Frances (Brock) Harney. He passed away, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home in Wetumka, Oklahoma at the age of 69.

Mr. Harney served his country during the Vietnam War with the United States Navy. He was a very talented artist and loved creating things. Some might call him a “big kid” having enjoyed RC cars and drones. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sherry Elaine (Sanders) Harney and one brother, Steven Harney.

Survivors include his 5 sons, Matthew Harney, Allen David Harney III, Stephen Harney and wife Catherine, Greg Clark and wife Carrie and Dan Clark; two daughters, Julie Taylor and Missy Wilson and numerous grandchildren.

Arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Wetumka, Oklahoma.

