High-speed parking lot incident leads to felony charge

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

A local woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly rammed her truck into a parked Corvette with its driver inside at a speed of at least 60 miles per hour.

Casey Chavez, 33 was arrested on July 10 and stands charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.

According to an affidavit, Okemah Police Officers Ray Barrett and Tim Rowland were dispatched to the Homeland parking lot shortly after midnight on July 8 on reports of a two-car accident. Upon arrival, Barrett observed a silver Corvette that had been hit on the front end.

Barrett spoke to David Lopez, the driver of the Corvette, who said he was waiting in the parking lot to give Casey’s husband, Jimmy Chavez, a ride. Lopez said Casey Chavez, while smiling, drove her truck toward him at speed of at least 60 miles per hour, hit his car then drove away. The Corvette was pushed backwards about 80 feet across the parking lot. Lopez was treated for his injuries at the scene but declined to go to the hospital.

According to the affidavit, Jimmy Chavez corroborated Lopez’s account of the incident, adding that he had a protective order against Casey. Court records indicate the order was issued on May 22 and on July 13, the court continued the order for 30 days to allow Casey time to obtain counsel. A hearing in the matter has been set for August 24.

Two other protective orders have been filed against Casey in recent months, including one filed by her mother. According to court records, the order sought by Casey’s mother, filed in March, was dismissed by order of the court but an order filed on May 18 by an Okemah woman remains in force.

A warrant for Casey Chavez’s arrest was issued on July 8 and she was taken into custody on July 10 with bond set at $25,000, according to court records. She was arraigned in Judge Maxey Reilly’s courtroom on July 16 and has entered a plea of not guilty. A court date for attorney review has been set for August 13.