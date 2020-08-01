Wilson appointed to workforce development board

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

Okfuskee County Commissioner Terry Wilson has been appointed to serve on the Central Oklahoma Workforce Investment Board (COWIB), a non-profit group aimed at creating connections between job seekers and businesses.

The appointment was made during Monday’s regular meeting of the Okfuskee County Board of County Commissioners. During the July 20 meeting, COWIB Chief Executive Officer Eddie Foreman requested that a commissioner be represented on his board. No action was taken at that meeting because the issue was not on the agenda.

COWIB is one of seven local workforce development boards that make up Oklahoma’s public workforce system. These boards link Oklahomans with workforce services and resources to develop the talent of the state’s workforce. The boards develop regional strategic plans and set funding priorities for their area, facilitate partnerships between local businesses with similar training needs and provide analysis of labor market information to develop strategies that focus resources on particular high growth industry for their area.

Wilson, who represents District One, will serve on COWIB for the remainder of his term, which expires at the end of this year. Wilson took office on January 1, 2017 but did not seek reelection and only one person, Jeff Morphis, filed for the seat. Morphis will assume the seat next January.

In other business on Monday, the board accepted $1,065 in checks from various phone carriers for E-911 fees collected and a claim in the amount of $2,958.19 for the election board secretary’s salary for July.

The board also approved management contracts between the Okfuskee County Court Clerk and Standley Systems for copier leases at $49.27 and $166.33 per month. A resolution declaring several items as surplus was also approved. The items include an air compressor, a weed-eater, a 1995 International Truck, a TV/VCR, a 1998 Ford and a 1997 Tanco trailer.

In other action, the board approved blanket purchase orders totaling $5,300 and claims for items purchased. The board will reconvene this Friday to approve payroll for county employees.

The commissioners typically meet each Monday at 9 a.m. on the first floor of the courthouse. All board meetings are open to the public, subject to the COVID-19 restrictions that are currently in place. A face mask or suitable face covering is required to gain entrance to the courthouse, which is limited to the north entrance only. All visitors are subject to a COVID-19 screening, which includes a temperature check.