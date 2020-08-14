Robert Lewis Jaggars

Robert Lewis Jaggars was born June 7, 1971 in Oklahoma City to Michael and Sheryl (Dunn) Jaggars and passed from this life on July 28 in Oklahoma City at the age of 49.

Robert was raised in Wetumka. He attended Wetumka School where he was active in all sports and the band. He was the recipient of the John Phillip Sousa music award. Following graduation in 1989 he attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma on a football scholarship. Upon leaving college he returned to Wetumka and for a time worked as a security officer for OU football games. Later, he was employed by the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville as a correctional officer. He finally began working for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections as a case manager. Robert worked in corrections some twenty years.

Robert loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and lawn care. He was a former member of the Wetumka city council. He was seen at many athletic events in and around Wetumka where he would be the statistician. The lives of many children were enhanced because he volunteered his time to serve as a coach in several different sports. Robert was an avid OU and Dallas Cowboys fan!

Robert is remembered as the “go-to” man to many people in Wetumka who needed him for odd jobs, mechanic work, or pretty much anything in which they found themselves in need. His family attributes this to his dedication to God and his Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Mary Jaggars and Roy and Hazel Dunn, an uncle Roy C. Dunn, Sr. and an aunt Marthalie Johns.

Survivors include: His wife Tina and his children, Chelsea Dyer and husband Kyle of Holdenville, Breanna, Aerial, and Zane Jaggars all of the home, a young man whom he loved as a son, Jacob Osborn of Wetumka, and Mackinzy Oliver of Henryetta; his parents Michael and Sheryl Jaggars of Wetumka; a brother Shaun Jaggars and wife Ginger of Wetumka and a sister Mikela Lee and husband Christopher of Lamar; a grandson KJ, along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 1, at 2:00 p.m. at the Wetumka High School Auditorium with Rev. Curt Bellinger officiating. Pallbearers will be Tony Proctor, Stan Taylor, Rob Deere, Lenny Hughes, Jason Lee, and Brent Ray. Several family members are named as honorary pallbearers. Interment will be in the Wetumka Cemetery under the direction of Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home of Wetumka.

