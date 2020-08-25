James (Jim) Robert Humphrey
James (Jim) Robert Humphrey, 82, formerly of Norman, OK, passed away on
August 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. There will be no services at this time. He
was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Rayburn and Emma Pearl
Humphrey, of Okemah, OK. Jim is survived by his wife of 48 years, Betty,
sister and brother-in-law Jane and Clovis Swanner of Ardmore, OK, daughter
and son-in-law Kimberly and Chad Feuerborn, son James R. Humphrey Jr.,
and granddaughters, Gwendolyn and Ivy Feuerborn, step daughter, Kathleen
Roullier, many extended family members, and dear friends.
Jim grew up in Okemah, OK, graduating from Okemah High School in 1956.
After attending the University of Oklahoma, he enlisted in the United States
Marine Corps and was stationed at El Toro in California. Jim was employed
by Baroid, NL Industries for 25 years. During this time he lived and worked
in many locations, including Internationally, experiencing much of the world.
Eventually settling in Norman, OK, Jim worked for and retired from C & S
Heat and Air.
Jim was a true outdoorsman and life-long active member of the Boy Scouts
of America. He loved traveling, gardening, photography, camping, fresh
apple fritters, and most of all a good belly laugh. He was a generous person
with a big heart who never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by all
who knew him.