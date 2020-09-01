Frank C. Estrada Jr.

Frank C. Estrada, also known as “Boy” was born March 16, 1942 in Uvalde, Texas to Frank Estrada Sr. and Antonia (Castro) Estrada. He passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 78.

Frank grew up in Uvalde, Texas and was a current resident of Okemah, Oklahoma.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Luis Estrada; two sisters, Barbara Elliott and Mary Alice Chapa.

Survivors include two brothers, Bob Estrada and wife Dora of Uvalde, Texas and Andy Tenorio and wife Pat of San Antonio, Texas and four sisters, Sylvia Gates of Okemah, Emma Tynes of Okemah; Alma Estrada of El Paso, Texas and Darlene Buratto and husband Raymond of Uvalde, Texas.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

