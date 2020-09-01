Funeral services for Robert Cox will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Schoolton Cemetery west of Okemah.

Robert Cox was born May 18, 1938 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Howard Vernon “Bob” Cox and Helen Pauline (Berry) Cox. He passed away Thursday August 27, 2020 in Edmond, Oklahoma at the age of 82.

Mr. Cox was a longtime resident of the Okemah area and was a deacon of the Calvary Baptist Church of Okemah. On May 25, 1962, in Henryetta, Oklahoma, he married Delores June Bumgarner. Mr. Cox was a farmer who enjoyed playing chess, free cell and loved to watch Fox News.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Robert David Cox and one brother, Gary Wayne Cox.

He is survived by his wife, Delores June Cox of Newalla, Oklahoma; his son, Glenn Cox and wife Jamie of McLoud, Oklahoma, Oklahoma; his granddaughter, Kendall Dawn Cox and five sisters, Patricia Ann Hawkins and husband Jimmy of Schulter, Oklahoma, Linda Kay Webb and husband Jimmy of Okemah, Florence Sue Beets and husband David of Okemah, Joanie Belle Leonard and husband Wesley of Eagletown, Oklahoma and Cecelia Lou Taylor and husband Tommy of Okemah.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Doug Jones and Bro. Monte Wike.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.