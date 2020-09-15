Commissioners OK Flat Rock Creek bridge project

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

Two bridges that span a creek in rural Okfuskee County will undergo a $1.3 million improvement project under a resolution passed by the Board of County Commissioners.

In its regular meeting on Monday, the board unanimously approved Resolution No. 20-38, which executes an agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) to make improvements to bridges and approaches over Flat Rock Creek. The bridges are located on NS 380 and EW 110, approximately one mile south and 2.5 miles east of Okemah.

Per the agreement, the county, under its supervision, will provide professional engineering services by the circuit engineering district or a consulting firm if the county deems it necessary. ODOT will conduct the environmental studies and prepare National Environmental Protection Act documents as required for federally-funded projects.

Also under the agreement, the county will be responsible for acquiring all land, property and right-of-ways needed for the project. The county will also be responsible for removing any existing encroachments such as buildings, porches and fences.

The agreement also states that the county will maintain the project during the “critical period” immediately following construction, and the county agrees to keep the facility in “good and safe condition for the benefit of the traveling public.”

The project was estimated to cost $1,308,500, including $63,500 in design fees, $25,000 for right-of-ways, $20,000 for utilities and construction fees of $1.2 million. The county is responsible for payment of any estimated local funding prior to advertising the project for bid and the final amount of local funds, if any, will be determined by ODOT’s comptroller. A refund will then be issued to the county or additional funding will be requested.

Also in Monday’s meeting, the board accepted $40.81in checks from carriers for E911 fees collected and approved a claim to ODOT for a $1,900 invoice from Pinnacle Consulting for the Clearview Road Project. A $2,958 claim for reimbursement of the election board secretary’s salary for August was also approved.

Other actions on Monday included the designation of Amanda Sestak and Jan Maple as requsitioning officers for the OSU Extension Center, approval of notes to the financial statement for FY 2018 and 2019 and a resolution for disposing of equipment (GBC shredder). The Okfuskee County investment policy, which authorizes and directs County Treasurer Lori Coplin as to the investment of county funds in her custody, was also approved.

In addition, the board also approved blanket purchase orders totaling $64,135 for gravel, parts and supplies. In addition, the board approved $191,807.79 in claims for items purchased and payroll.

The commissioners typically meet each Monday at 9 a.m. on the first floor of the courthouse. All board meetings are open to the public, subject to the COVID-19 restrictions that are currently in place. A face mask or suitable face covering is required to gain entrance to the courthouse, which is limited to the north entrance only. All visitors are subject to a COVID-19 screening, which includes a temperature check.