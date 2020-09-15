Local restauranteur turns realtor

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

The owner of a popular restaurant in Okemah is now pulling double duty as she fulfills a dream that began two decades ago – helping families find the “perfect” home.

Kristi Lesley, who has owned the Hen House Restaurant for more than 19 years, announced last week that she is joining the team of Carl Alls Real Estate, but plans to still run the restaurant for the foreseeable future.

“I would like to say how excited I am. I started the process twenty two years ago, between kids and work there never seemed to be time to complete it,” Lesley said. “With my down time at the Hen House during Covid, it seemed to be the perfect time. My youngest child graduated from Okemah High this year so now it’s time to do what I love, real estate and helping families find the perfect home. I will still be running the Hen House as usual. When I retire real estate will be my full time job.”

Carl Alls, Managing Broker of the real estate firm, said Lesley’s enthusiasm is very welcomed by his office.

“I am very excited to welcome Kristy Lesley to our little real estate company. Her excitement to be here lights a spark in our office that is welcomed by Kelli, Cassie and myself,” Alls said. “We all have watched Kristy over the years and we do not have any doubt that she is a caring person and will place customer service at the top of her list of goals. Kristy is as hard a working person as I know and I have no doubt that she will exceed our buyers and sellers expectations.”