Pamela’s Flowers and Gifts celebrates 25 years in business

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Pamela Thompson, owner of Pamela’s Flower and Gifts in Okemah, reached a milestone.

Twenty five years ago this week, Thompson bought the antique mall on Broadway which she called Pamela’s Pioneer Mall. Located in the back of the antique mall was the Sugar Shack Café that featured a combination of a 50s soda fountain and 60s coffee house. Sundaes, shakes and ice-cream could also be purchased.

A short while later, the cafe was transitioned into a flower shop named Pamela’s Pioneer Flowers. In July 2008, She moved the shop to its current location on Broadway. On Sept. 1, 2012, Thompson purchased the Okemah Office Supply and transitioned her building once more.

Thompson has been in the floral industry for the past 47 years, getting her start in her sister’s flower shop when she was only 14 years old. She has a Masters and Advanced Masters certification from the Oklahoma Floral Association.

“My business is a flower shop, but so much more than a flower shop. I am a certified Advanced Master Florist by the Oklahoma State Floral Association. I have training in interior design. My shop is a very eclectic mix of merchandise,” Thompson said. “I have beautiful antique glassware, antique furniture and many collectables. You never know what you’ll find. We can help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your gift buying list. Flowers are always a good gift and to add to your special occasion.”

Pamela’s also specializes in wedding and event planning and offers engraved invitations and napkins, Tuxedos, catering, flowers, candelabras, arches and columns, fabric table clothes and napkins, and tables and chairs.

“A stroll through the shop will offer you the latest in fashion jewelry or if you are looking for diamonds or precious stones we have that too. Estate or modern designs are waiting for you. We have a large selection of plush, greeting cards, crosses, home décor, silk flowers and balloons. For an added bonus we also carry a full line of office and break room supplies, with 2020 being a very strange year we also are carrying masks, gloves and COVID 19 supplies. As I said we have an eclectic mix of merchandise. Come in and let us help you find what you need.”

Pamela’s Flowers and Gifts is located at 115 West Broadway and is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.