Funeral services for Patty Jean Brown will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumka, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Wetumka Cemetery.

Patty Jean Brown was born November 26, 1938 at her home in the Greasy Creek area of Hughes County, Oklahoma to B.J. Tiger and Estelle (Keys) Tiger. She passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 81.

Mrs. Brown was a current resident of Schulter, Oklahoma. On March 15, 1955 she married Fletcher L. Brown; he later preceded her in death on March 6, 2014. Mrs. Brown retired after many years of employment at the Riverside Nursing Home in Jenks, Oklahoma. She enjoyed sewing, fishing, going to garage sales and especially trips to the Talimena Drive and Branson with her sisters. She will be dearly missed.

Also preceding her in death were her parents.

Survivors include her three sons, Rocky L. Brown and wife Diane of Kellyville, Oklahoma, Randy L. Brown and wife Lori of Hectorville, Oklahoma and Patrick D. Brown and wife Wanda of Schulter, Oklahoma; one brother, Dean Tiger and wife Lois of Broken Arrow; two sisters, Linda Seeley of Wetumka and Marie Harjo of Hanna; six grandchildren, Cody Brown, Bailey Brown, Casey Brown and wife Shelley, Ashley Cummings and husband T.J., Piper Brown and Jimmy Brown and wife Amber and eight great-grandchildren, Tieler Cummings, Tayzen Cummings, Aryzona Cummings, Tyten Cummings, Parker Brown, Treyton Bailey, Jaron Bailey and Gabe Brown.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Jacob Pack, Billy Ray Guinn, Brett Seeley, Rocky Brown, Randy Brown and Patrick Brown.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Pastor Steve Lamberson.

