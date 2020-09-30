Higher ed chancellor honored with lifetime achievement award

Oklahoma State System of Higher Education Chancellor Glen D. Johnson was recently honored by Leadership Oklahoma with their 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award. He is one of four state leaders recognized by the organization during a virtual Excellence in Leadership Gala celebration.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who have used their leadership abilities to improve the qualify of life for Oklahoma’s citizens and its future generations.

“Each year, Leadership Oklahoma recognizes the outstanding contributions of Oklahoma corporate and individual leaders for their commitment and service to elevating the quality of life and empowering our state for greater prosperity,” said Marion Paden, President and CEO of Leadership Oklahoma. “This year’s Excellence in Leadership award recipients are truly deserving based upon the remarkable and meaningful differences they have made in Oklahoma. It is our privilege to honor them.”

The 2020 Excellence in Leadership Gala video may be viewed at https://youtu.be/fZdBKq5s1YU. Seminole State College President Lana Reynolds provided introductory remarks. Also offering congratulatory comments to Chancellor Johnson during the virtual celebration were U.S. Congressman Tom Cole, Oklahoma City Thunder Chairman Clay Bennett, BancFirst Chairman Emeritus H.E. “Gene” Rainbolt, and Northern Oklahoma College President Cheryl Evans.

“I feel privileged to receive this recognition from Leadership Oklahoma, an organization I deeply respect, and honored by the kind remarks offered by friends and colleagues,” said Johnson. “Public service has been my life’s goal, and I remain focused on representing and advocating for Oklahoma higher education at the state and national level.”

Johnson was named chancellor of the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education in January 2007 following a national search. Before assuming the role of chancellor, he served as the 16th president of Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant for 10 years. He was also director of public policy and adjunct professor of law at the University of Oklahoma College of Law. Prior to his work at OU, he served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1982 to 1996 and was speaker of the House from 1990 to 1996. At the time of his election as speaker, he was the youngest sitting speaker in the United States. Johnson is an honors graduate of OU with an undergraduate degree in political science and a juris doctorate from the OU College of Law, and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame in 2016.Leadership Oklahoma is a statewide organization with 1,630 graduates from 183 Oklahoma communities whose mission is to create, inspire and support a dynamic network of leaders whose increased awareness and commitment to service will energize Oklahomans to shape Oklahoma’s future.

