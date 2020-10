Okemah Homecoming royalty will be revealed this Friday, September 25, at 6:15 pm at the Pecan Bowl. Front Row, L-R Senior Candidates Raegan Daily, Hailey Farries and Hannah Howeth; Junior Attendant Harley Robison, Sophomore Attendant Zhoie Fraser and Freshman Attendant Veronica Ramsey. Back Row, L-R, Senior Escorts Tyler Campbell, Jaelin Magness, Colin Sands, Kirby Vansant, Ethan Hodgens and Mason Cruz.