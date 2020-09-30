Ramirez Appointed District Judge

Governor Stitt appoints Okmulgee County District Judge

Governor Kevin Stitt announced on September 17, 2020 the appointment of Pandee Ramirez as District Judge for Okmulgee County. Judge Ramirez has served as a Special District Judge for Okmulgee County since 2015. Prior to this, Ramirez appears in court almost daily for 15 years as both a criminal defense attorney and prosecutor. While working for the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, Ramirez represented clients charged with felony, misdemeanor and juvenile delinquent cases, from initial appearance through jury trial in Okmulgee, Creek and Okfuskee Counties. Ramirez subsequently joined the District Attorney’s Office for Okmulgee and McIntosh Counties where she served as the only Assistant District Attorney for the Henryetta Division and as Managing Attorney for Child Support Enforcement Office. Okmulgee County is in the 24th Judicial District which includes Creek, Okfuskee and Okmulgee Counties.