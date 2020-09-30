Report: Authorities search for human remains in Clearview area

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

(Editor’s note: This is a developing story and updates will be provided as additional details become available).

Multiple agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), were in the Clearview area last week, possibly conducting a homicide investigation.

Sources say the investigation involved a search for human remains and local authorities provided manpower and earth-moving equipment.

Andrea Anderson, Public Information Officer for the FBI, confirmed on Monday that the agency had been part of an investigation in rural Okfuskee County last week, but declined further comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

Early last year, two bodies were discovered in a shallow grave near Clearview, but it is unknown if the latest investigation is connected to that case. The bodies of Michael Swearingin and Jenna Scott, both of Temple, Texas were discovered on Jan. 15, 2019. They had been missing for several days. Cedric Marks, a former mixed martial arts fighter and one-time boyfriend to Scott, was charged with murder in connection with their deaths. According to news reports out of Texas, a pre-trial hearing began in August but a trial date is still pending.