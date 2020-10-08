Graveside services for Daniel David Wind will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the High Spring Baptist Cemetery south of Okemah with Daniel Wind officiating.

Daniel David Wind, 99 years old, passed away on Tuesday October 6, 2020, peacefully in Okmulgee, OK. He was born on April 6, 1921 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Jesse A. Wind and Lillie (Squirrel) Wind. Daniel was a part of the following:

• A citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and was also ½ Cherokee blood. He was of the Wind Clan and Thlopthlocco Tribal Town.

• He attended Mountain Grove School, Okemah, Ok

• He joined the Army, Infantry Artillery, and served as Staff Sargent, in World War II. He was the recipient of several medals including: Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

• After the war, Daniel began work at Tinker Air Force base in Del City, and also, worked various occupations, including ministry. He served as Pastor of Rock Spring Baptist Church in Anadarko, Ok, and as Pastor of High Spring Church at Okemah, Ok.

Daniel married Wanda Jean Harjo June 4, 1946, in Independence, Kansas. They were happily married for 45 years and had six children. Daniel enjoyed reading God’s word and had a library of books pertaining to the Bible. He also enjoyed working with his hands creating wood and metal projects, painting art works, and even sewing quilt tops in his later years. Daniel enjoyed the outdoors, whether in the garden or working with animals, he was constantly on the go. Daniel was an immensely proud Grandpa. He enjoyed seeing and hearing about the accomplishments of his grandchildren.

Daniel is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Jean Wind; Parents, Jesse and Lillie Wind; Brothers, Jesse Jr., and Stanley Wind; Sister, Ethel Wind Bunner. Son, Danny Dean Wind; Granddaughter, Laura Wind; Great Grandchildren, Alicia, Ariel, and Andrew, Lopez; and Son-in-law, C. Jumper.

Daniel is survived by four sons: Daniel & Elizabeth Wind, Henryetta, Ok; Allen & Susie Wind, Okemah, Ok; Daniel & Patricia Wind, Okmulgee, Ok; James & Dena Wind, Collinsville, Ok; and two daughters, Delores & Robert Lopez, Shawnee, Ok and Loretta Jumper, Okmulgee, Ok. Daniel is also survived by: 15 grandchildren; more than 25 great grandchildren; and several great, great, grandchildren; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to High Spring Baptist Church.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

