Funeral services for Rosalie Ann Bateman will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Thlopthlocco United Methodist Church south of Okemah, Interment will follow at the Thlopthlocco Church Cemetery. Wake services will be Friday, October 2nd at 7:00 PM also at the church.

Rosalie Ann Bateman was born August 20, 1940 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Benjamin Vernon Dunson and Lula Lydia (Cook) Dunson. She passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home in Checotah, Oklahoma at the age of 80.

Rosalie grew up in the Okemah area and was a current resident of Checotah, Oklahoma. As a child she attended Eufaula Boarding School and later graduated from Bearden High School. In 1972, in Dallas, Texas, she married Morris Lee Bateman; he later preceded her in death in 1995. Rosalie was a retired bank executive from Bank of America. She also served as treasurer for the Thlopthlocco Tribal Government and Business Committee Membership Committee Director. She was a longtime member of the Thlopthlocco United Methodist Church which she loved dearly. She also enjoyed sitting on her porch, watching t.v. and going out to eat. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Also preceding her in death were her parents.

Survivors include her son, Vernon Gregg Bateman of Oklahoma City; three brothers, Louis Ruben Dunson of Greely, Colorado, Benjamin Vernon Dunson Jr. of Okmulgee, Oklahoma and Melvin Gene Dunson and wife Sharon of Fort Worth, Texas; three sisters, Lydia Louise Gonzales and husband Earnest of Dallas, Texas, Mary Helen Falls and husband Joseph of Tahlequah, Oklahoma and Augustine Raenell Crawford of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, Joseph Allen Bateman, Benjamin Gregg Bateman and Veronica Rand and four great-grandchildren, William, Emma, Ethan and Emmitt.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Joseph Bateman, Benjamin Bateman, Chad Wells, Willie Yargee and Vernon Bateman.

Honorary bearers include Melvin Dunson, Benjamin Dunson, Louis Dunson and Clarence Yarholar.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

