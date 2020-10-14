Willard Marlon Early

May 4, 1956 – Sept. 30, 2020

Marlon passed away Wednesday September 30, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Marlon was born in Oklahoma City to Maryln and William Early. At a very young age he moved to Okemah, and that is where he spent the remainder of his life. Marlon attended Okemah Public Schools and after graduation ended up working for Rainbow as a route salesman. He loved fast cars and his dogs. Even at the end of his life, he understood the mechanics of cars better than most people.

In October of 1985 he married Delores and spent many years with his beloved wife until her death in 2015. Marlon was also proceeded in death by his Mother Maryln, Father William, Grandparents Bennie and Mazie Hill and Grandparents Elmer and Ida bell Early.

He is survived by his three brothers, Douglas Early of Tulsa, Randy Early and wife Susan of Nowata and Steven Early of Prague, many nieces and nephews and countless friends

There will be a memorial service at Highland Cemetery in Okemah on Saturday October 17 at 1:00 pm

Everyone is welcome.