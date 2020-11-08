Crash near county line leaves two men dead

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

Old Highway 62 was shut down near the Okfuskee/Okmulgee County line for several hours last Friday as multiple agencies responded to a double-fatality accident involving a utility terrain vehicle (UTV).

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Jordan Pearson, Henryetta, was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado that collided with a Coleman Outfitter UTV driven by Nicholas King, 33, also of Henryetta.

King and his passenger, 25-year-old Brice McGirt of Schulter, were pronounced dead at the scene by Creek County EMS. Pearson was pinned inside his vehicle and was extricated by the Weleetka Fire Department using the Hurst tool. Pearson was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he was listed in stable condition with multiple injuries.

Seatbelts were not in use by any of those involved, but the airbags in Pearson’s truck were deployed, according to the OHP report. The UTV was not equipped with airbags. A UTV, sometimes referred to as a “side by side,” is a small four-wheel drive off-road vehicle.

The crash occurred Oct. 9 at approximately 2:20 a.m. about one mile west of the Okmulgee County line. The highway remained closed in both directions for a good portion of the day. At press time, the cause of the collision remained under investigation, which was conducted by Trooper Tim Baker #260 of the Traffic Homicide Unit.

Assistance was provided by Trooper David Brown #548, Trooper Colt Duncan #387, the Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Department, the Okemah Police Department, Henryetta Police Department, Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police Department, Creek County EMS, Weleetka Police Department and Weleetka Fire Department.