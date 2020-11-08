This week proclaimed National 4-H week

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

This week has been proclaimed as National 4-H Week by the Okfuskee County board of County Commissioners.

The proclamation was made during the board’s regular meeting held Monday morning at the county courthouse. Okfuskee County 4-H President Rylee Young read the proclamation aloud to the commissioners, which was met with unanimous board approval. Young was accompanied by Kyleigh Bleeker, County Vice-President; Clarissa Smith, County Secretary; Kelsey Smith, County Reporter and Jan Maples of the OSU Extension Center.

“The Okfuskee County 4-H Program is proud to honor the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development Program of the Cooperative Extension Service for 100 years of experienced-based education for youth in the state of Oklahoma,” Young read. “Oklahoma 4-H seeks to provide a comprehensive educational experience reaching the head, hearts and hands and health of young Oklahomans in each of our 77 counties and provides leadership, citizenship and life skills to our youth, resulting in well-educated, self-directed productive members of our society.”

The proclamation also states that “more than 140,000 urban, suburban and rural youth participate in 4-H activities and more than 5,000 volunteers dedicate their time to ‘make the best better’ across Oklahoma and hail from diverse cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds.”

It is also stated in the proclamation that “the Oklahoma 4-H program is as old as Oklahoma itself and has a rich tradition of developing positive role models in the state and nation and continues to develop character and instill values through innovative educational programs.”

The 4-H program is delivered by Cooperative Extension, a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn by doing. For more than 100 years, 4-H has welcomed young people of all beliefs and backgrounds, giving kids a voice to express who they are and how they make their lives and communities better.