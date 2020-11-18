J.C. “Jack” W. Brewster II

Funeral services for J.C. “Jack” Brewster, II will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Mason School Gymnasium. Interment will be at the McGlaughlin Cemetery in Cleora, Oklahoma at 3:00 PM.

J.C. “Jack” Walton Brewster II was born February 13, 1958 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to J.C. Walton Brewster and Ivy Nell (Carter) Brewster. He passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Ada, Oklahoma at the age of 62.

Jack was a 1976 graduate of Ketchum High School. He played baseball at Claremore Jr. College and at Panhandle State. He later received his history endorsement from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in the early 90s. Jack was a teacher and coach for nearly 40 years with 9 of those years being the basketball coach and history teacher with Mason Public School. He and Leslie Shields were married June 20, 1998 in Last Chance, Oklahoma. Jack was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge and also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with the kids in the gym or ballfields and was extremely proud of all the players he had coached throughout the years. He will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his father and nephew, Jeremy Shields.

Survivors include his wife, Leslie Brewster of Mason; his mother, Ivy Brewster of Erick, Oklahoma; one son, Kade Blaine Brewster of Mason; daughter, Kennedy Alexis Brewster of Mason; brother, Ty Brewster and wife Rose of Chandler, Arizona; sister, Sally Turner and husband Leon of Elk City, Oklahoma; father and mother in law, Gene and Kathy Shields of Mason; brothers and sister in law, Billy and Amy Shields of Sand Springs, OK, Timmy and Shirley Shields of Okemah and Chance Shields of Okemah; nephews, Tyler Brewster of Chandler, Arizona, J.T. Turner of Elk City, Oklahoma, Lane Shields of Okemah and Braxton Shields of Okemah and niece, Piper Shields of Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Drew Kirkland, Eddie Weaver, Mike Driskill, Matt Holland, Dusty Yauk and Ty Allen.

Honorary bearers include Bruce Shelley and Randy Davenport.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, OK and officiated by Bro. Aaron Polk.

Masks will be required for those in attendance and temperature checks will be given at the door.