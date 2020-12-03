Dara Michelle Wingate

Dara Michelle Wingate of Okemah, Oklahoma, passed away on November 16, 2020 at the age of 36. She was born Dara Michelle Geyer on October 3, 1984 in Shawnee. She was the daughter of Eldon L. Geyer and Vickie V. (Harris) Sexton. Dara grew up in Prague and was a graduate of Prague High School.

Dara married Brandon Wingate and the two made their home in Okemah. The couple had three children and one granddaughter. Dara was a loving wife and devoted mother. She was very active in everything they did. She was heavily involved with all of the little league sports her kids were involved in and was a regular volunteer for popcorn and pickle days at their school. She was also a dedicated member of the Okemah UPC Church.

Dara will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her love and dedication to her children and her sometimes-spastic personality. She loved the country and everything about it. You would often find her outdoors or listening to her favorite music while cruising the dirt roads. For such a little person she loved big and lived big.

Dara was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Margie Harris; her grandfather, Billy J. “Pickle Bill” Geyer; her uncle, Cheyenne Harris; and her grandfather-in-law, James Wingate.

She is survived by her loving husband, Brandon James Wingate; her mother, Vickie Sexton, her father, Eldon Geyer; two sons, Jaxton Wingate and Keldon Wingate; one daughter, Joslyn Wingate; one granddaughter, Jazlyn Wingate; one sister, Tami Geyer and two brothers, Deric Harris and Jody Geyer; her grandmother, Oletta McGill. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will accept guest from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague. A graveside service will immediately follow at Keokuk Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague. An online guestbook is available at www.parksbrothers.net.