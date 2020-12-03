James Andrew (Andy) Wilson

James Andrew (Andy) Wilson of Okemah, OK left this earthly life to be with his Creator on November 11th, 2020 at the age of 67.

Andy was born in Fort Bragg, NC on March 18, 1953, but grew up in Fairview, OK. Andy’s passion for agriculture began at an early age. In his youth, he was active in FFA, serving as chapter president and winning State FFA awards. After graduation, Andy attended Oklahoma State University. Shortly after, he began working Phillips 66 and continued to work in the oil and natural gas industry until his retirement. Andy married Catherine Wilson in 1981, and together they purchased his grandparent’s homestead near Mason, OK.

Andy and Catherine raised their two sons, Blake and Travis, on the family farm. Andy actively supported his sons in all their activities ranging from sports to showing livestock. Andy had high expectations of his sons and instilled the values of honesty, hard work, and dedication in them. He remained involved in agriculture throughout his life and raised commercial cattle up until his passing. Andy and his family were named the Okfuskee County Outstanding Ranch Family in 2003. Andy also enjoyed hunting and fishing and would sneak off to fish when possible.

Andy is survived by Catherine Wilson, his son Blake Wilson of Coyle, OK, and his son Travis Wilson and wife Lynsie of Durant, OK. He is survived by one grandchild, Emerson Rose Wilson. Andy is also survived by his parents Clif and Freda Wilson of Fairview, OK, sisters Gretchen and husband Rick Veit, Robin and husband Rick Dorl, and brother Jeff and wife Karen Wilson, along with numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, and extended family members.

A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friends in Okemah, OK on Sunday the 29th of November. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Andy’s name to the Woody Guthrie Coalition, Inc. or to the Andy Wilson Memorial Scholarship fund at BancFirst in Okemah for the establishment of a scholarship in Andy’s name.