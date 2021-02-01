Troy Gene Shumate Sr., of Okemah, passed away on January 24, 2021 at the age of 93. He was born in Hinton, Oklahoma on October 14, 1927.

Troy was a Corporal in the US Army serving during the occupation of Japan after WWII. He was a pitcher for the US Army baseball team. Troy was a long-time resident of Okemah and very vested in the community. He was a little league and high school baseball and basketball coach, owned four grocery stores and a clothing store, served as a deputy on the Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Department and was a long time City Councilmember. He was married to Mary Lou Buckmaster for 19 years and to that union his three children were born. He was also married to Charlene LeMay.

Troy was preceded in death by his mother and father, Chester Earl Shumate and Annie Lloyd Sanders Shumate, and eleven siblings. He is survived by his three children, Shirley Shumate of Okemah, Lisa Shumate (Kelly Harjo) of Okemah, and Troy Shumate Jr. (Robin Denney) of Shawnee. In addition he is survived by seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as his close friends, Dorthey Cox and Charlene LeMay.

Troy will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends for his quick wit and kind heart. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 27 from 9:00am until 8:00pm at Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home in Wetumka, Oklahoma. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 5 at 1:00pm at Highland Cemetery in Okemah, Oklahoma.