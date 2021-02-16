PSO implements Southwest Power Pool (SPP) emergency controlled outage directive

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) implemented an emergency load reduction plan at the request of the organization responsible for managing the regional electricity grid, the SPP. As a result, PSO began a required series of service interruptions, lasting approximately two hours, for some customers. These planned outages will reduce the risk of lengthy, widespread outages and will continue until the SPP authorizes a return to normal operations. PSO will attempt to notify all customers affected by the controlled outage although the immediacy of the SPP request may prevent advance notice.

PSO is joining other utilities across the region in asking customers to conserve energy to help reduce the length of time these emergency measures are in place. The company stresses that customers should use energy needed for personal safety and to protect against property damage but minor adjustments to thermostats and other measures can make a significant difference to the system. Cold weather safety tips can be found on the PSO website here with energy savings tips here.

The company also requests that all unexpected outages be reported through the website or through the mobile app. If there are such outages to report, please be prepared for longer than usual wait times. PSO appreciates our customers and their willingness and patience during this emergency.