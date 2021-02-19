Harold Dean Witty was born on July 7, 1941 in Welty, OK to Berl and Mable Witty. He passed away on February 12, 2021 in Oklahoma City, OK. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda, his parents, and brother, Clayton. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl and her partner, Carmel of Oklahoma City, OK and grandson, Christopher and his wife, Zoe, of Tyler, TX, his beloved dog, Frankie, and extended family and friends. Harold grew up on the family’s farm in Mason, OK. He and Clayton learned the value of hard work. He loved to fish on the pond; the joy of fishing continued for the rest of his life. Later, he added being an avid hunter to his fishing fun along with several close fishing and hunting buddies. Harold graduated from Mason High School in 1960. After graduation, Harold began working in the oil and gas field in Eastern OK. He met Wanda Alley in Okemah, OK and married March 22, 1963. Two years later, their daughter, Cheryl Lynn was born. Harold loved being with family and friends. He was a fun, loving, hard-working, and loyal husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He loved to travel with Wanda, Cheryl, Carmel, and Christopher to places like Red River, NM to celebrate Fourth of July festivals (and fish). After retirement, he and Wanda loved traveling with friends from the Oakwood area and made lots of lasting memories. In their later years, Harold remained by Wanda’s side as she suffered from Alzheimer’s. His devotion to her was admirable. Oakwood was home to Harold and Wanda for over 45 years. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM in Oakwood at Oakwood Christian Church. Followed by internment alongside Wanda at Oakwood Cemetery.