Bearden school bond issues passes; County School Board Members elected

Election results are in for several races held in Okfuskee County on Tuesday, April 6. Results at this time are considered unofficial until Friday at 5 p.m. when the Election Board meets to certify the results.

A proposition in the Bearden Public School District passed with 81.82 percent of the ballots passed. A total of 55 votes were made. The proposition provides funding to support building costs and furnishings for the elementary school.

In the City of Weleetka for Councilmember at Large race, Logan Manshack beat Bill Phipps claiming 80 percent of a total of 40 votes cast. Thirty two votes were made for Manshack and eight were cast for Phipps.

In the Graham-Dustin School Board race, Jimmy Shaddix beat Jeremy Pippen with 27 votes over Pippin’s 16. Shaddix won 62.79 percent and Pippen claimed 37.21 percent. This was a multi-county race that included Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Hughes, and McIntosh counties.

In the Paden School Board race, Maryann Tinsley topped Deven Shane Mills. Tinsley claimed 104 votes to Mills’ 53. Tinsley earned 66.24 percent of the votes to Mills’ 33.76 percent. One provisional ballot was cast which means the Election Board must reconcile information with voter registration records. The results of this race will be certified on Friday at 1 p.m.

In the Butner Public School School Board Race, Kelli Kanard defeated Michael G. Sowder with 67.12 percent of the votes received. Kanard won 49 of the 73 votes recorded. Sowder claiming the other 24.