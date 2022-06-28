Okemah Board of Education hires new teachers

The Okemah Board of Education met on Monday, June 13 with Jason Bean, Randy Colbert, J.C. Haddox and Bert Robison present for the meeting, while Jim Bill Copeland was absent due to an obligation with city council.

Early in the meeting the board approved the appointment of Angie Warren as the Minutes Clerk, Child Nutrition Director, Encumbrance Clerk and Payroll Clerk. The board also approved the appointments of April Shepard as the Activity Fund Clerk and Treasurer and Amy Duncan as the Federal Programs agent.

The board then entered executive session for the purposes of discussing two resignations and the hiring of eight staff members for Okemah public schools. Also discussed in special session was the approval of Superintendent Ron Vick’s contract. When the board reconvened from special session, the resignations of Angela Ryals and Vernice Nichols were accepted and announcements for the new hires were made.

Among the hires for the 2022-23 school year were Melissa Turner as the elementary counselor and Megan LeGrand as high school counselor. Other hires under a one-year temporary contract included Jennifer Short as a 5th grade upper elementary teacher, Linda Hutchison as an upper elementary special education teacher, Jon Kerr as the band director, Gary Kennemer as a middle school social studies teacher, and Jenna Davis as a 6th grade upper elementary teacher.

Details for Superintendent Ron Vick’s new contract were not finalized during the meeting but is expected to be reached when the board reconvenes on Tuesday, June 28. Board President, Jason Bean stated that Superintendent Vick’s current contract is still effective through the end of June and clarified the board had voted to extend Vick’s contract a few months ago. “We’ve just got a couple more details to iron out and will vote on that in our meeting on the 28th,” said Bean.