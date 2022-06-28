OSDH Identifies Second Probable Case of Monkeypox in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health has identified the state’s second probable case of monkeypox in a central Oklahoma resident with recent international travel to a country with confirmed cases.

The individual is currently in isolation. OSDH is working to complete the case investigation and contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the individual.

The most recent case has no connection or relation to the first case of monkeypox identified in Oklahoma the week of June 6, 2022. Testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has since confirmed the initial case as monkeypox.

“We knew there was a possibility of more cases being identified in the state,” said Jolianne Stone, State Epidemiologist. “Our response team remains activated and continues to coordinate various areas within the agency to respond as necessary when a case arises.”

While this virus is not easily transmissible, monkeypox can be transmitted to humans through direct, physical contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be transmitted from person to person through large respiratory droplets or through direct contact with body fluids and lesions, as well as bedding and other contaminated materials.

Monkeypox can be spread from symptom onset up until all lesions have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

Symptoms of monkeypox may include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes. An infected person will also present with firm, deep-seated, and well-circumscribed lesions.

If individuals have a new or unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox, OSDH officials encourage those individuals to seek an exam with their healthcare provider or visit their local county health department.

More information about monkeypox is available on our website, https://oklahoma.gov/health/health-education/acute-disease-service/disease-information/monkeypox.html.