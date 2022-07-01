Services are pending for Saddie Ruth Wheaton.

Saddie Ruth Wheaton was born March 30, 1951 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Sam Moore and Evelyn Crawford. She passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 71.

Saddie spent the majority of her life residing in California before moving to the Boley area in 2004. She worked many years as a post office clerk and later drove a city bus in Los Angeles before becoming a Certified Medical Assistant. Saddie also enjoyed watching old westerns.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, JoAnn Crawford and Gloria Jean Dunn and two brothers, Douglas Marty Crawford and Ameil Crawford.

Survivors include two sons, Johnny Kirkendoll Jr. of Boley and Jeremy “Javon” Crawford of California; two daughters, Kira Wheaton Ellis of Weleetka and Brandee Wheaton of Boley; two sisters, Bobbie Burns of New Boston, Texas and Earlene Simmons of Shreveport, Louisiana; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.