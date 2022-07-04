| logout
Melissa Billings selected as Employee of the Quarter at Okemah Casino
Casey Jones, General Manager for the Okemah Casino announced the Employee of the Quarter on Friday afternoon, July 1. Melissa Billings was surprised and honored as she accepted the citation. The citation read: The management staff of the Okemah Casino would like to thank you for your hard work, dedication, to the property and overall superior service.