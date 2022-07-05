July 5, 2022

Average gasoline prices in Oklahoma have fallen

Average gasoline prices in Oklahoma have fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.44/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,294 stations in Oklahoma. Prices in Oklahoma are 3.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.62/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.72 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma was priced at $3.94/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.39/g, a difference of $1.45/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.94/g while the highest was $5.39/g, a difference of $1.45/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78/g today. The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.66/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average going back ten years:

July 5, 2021: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

July 5, 2020: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 5, 2019: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 5, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

July 5, 2017: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

July 5, 2016: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 5, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 5, 2014: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

July 5, 2013: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 5, 2012: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Oklahoma City- $4.44/g, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.51/g.

Tulsa- $4.29/g, down 8.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.38/g.

Amarillo- $4.28/g, down 8.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.36/g.

“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on a small fraction of U.S. gasoline stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.

SOURCE GasBuddy