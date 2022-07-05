Oklahoma voters will submit over 164,000 signatures to the Secretary of State to qualify State Question 820 for the November 2022 ballot.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws will submit over 164,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 at 10:00 am, well ahead of the August 1st deadline required by state law.

If approved by voters, State Question 820 will safely legalize, regulate, and tax recreational marijuana for adults 21+ in Oklahoma. It will generate much-needed state revenue for essential priorities, including schools, health care, and local governments. Finally, State Question 820 will responsibly and comprehensively regulate the industry to protect public health and safety.

“The overwhelming number of signatures we have received demonstrates that our campaign has the momentum, and that Oklahomans are ready to vote to legalize recreational marijuana for adults,” said Campaign Director Michelle Tilley. “We are grateful to the thousands of Oklahoma voters who signed State Question 820 and believe in responsible marijuana policy.”

Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws will submit its signatures to the Secretary of State’s Offices located on the first floor of the Oklahoma State Capitol. Senior Campaign Advisor Ryan Kiesel will be available to the press for questions and commentary.

“From Woodward to Ardmore and Broken Bow to Tulsa, our campaign has been everywhere. We have been overwhelmed by the tremendous outpouring of support for State Question 820 and the momentum of our campaign,” said Senior Campaign Advisor Ryan Kiesel. “The massive number of signatures we collected means that Oklahoma voters are ready to take the next step in common-sense marijuana laws and make major investments in critical state services.”