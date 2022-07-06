Speaker McCall shares condolences regarding passing of former Rep. Jerry Shoemake

OKLAHOMA CITY – House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, today shared his condolences regarding the passing of former Rep. Jerry Shoemake, D-Morris.

“Rep. Shoemake faithfully served the citizens of House District 16 for twelve years, and was considered a friend by his colleagues in the Legislature,” McCall said. “I personally had the privilege of serving with Rep. Shoemake for four years, and during that time I found him to be an honest legislator and a steadfast representative of his constituents. He will be missed.”

Shoemake served as the state representative for District 16 in the Oklahoma House from 2004-2016. He was succeeded by Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee.

“I was saddened when I heard of the passing of Rep. Shoemake,” Fetgatter said. “He was a longtime friend of my family who spent his life helping people, and was distinguished in his service to the people of Oklahoma and House District 16. He will be missed by many, and I want to offer my deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time.”