Mills Named 11th President of Hill College

Former Seminole State College Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Tom Mills has been named to serve as the 11th President of Hill College in Hillsboro, Texas.

The Hill College Board of Regents approved the appointment last week and Mills will begin his service as President on August 1, 2022.

Mills held a number of positions over the course of 16 years spent at Seminole State College. He served as Vice President for Academic Affairs for five years and the Athletic Director for four years. He also coached the men’s basketball team for nine of his years at the College.

Dr. Mills left SSC in 2019 to accept a position as the Vice President for Academic Affairs at the Tarrant County College Trinity River campus, located in Ft. Worth Texas.

He has almost 30 years experience working on community colleges in Texas and Oklahoma.

Mills began his education career at Rose State College where he received an associate of arts degree, followed by a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Central Oklahoma. He holds a doctoral degree in biochemistry from the University of Houston.