FEMA in the Field: Disaster Survivor Assistance in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – FEMA reaches out to survivors and communities after disasters using several tools, teams and tactics to help during response and recovery operations.

Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews will be assisting residents from the Oklahoma counties designated for FEMA Individual Assistance due to the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. Their Primary focus is to help survivors apply with FEMA. They have the capability to check on the status of applications already submitted and provide referrals for those with immediate or unmet needs.

DSA crews, who will carry agency IDs, will be in impacted areas beginning July 21 and continuing through Aug. 1. Dates are subject to change based on the needs of residents in each county.

Okmulgee County July 21 – 22

Adair County July 23

Muskogee County July 25 – 26

Tulsa County July 27

Seminole County July 28 – 30

Pottawatomie County Aug. 1

For current information about when DSA will be in a specific county, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6. For the latest information about the disaster, visit fema.gov/disaster/4657.

DSA crews primarily focus on addressing the needs of underrepresented populations that may be hard to reach by traditional channels. Their mission is to assess and report critical and emerging disaster needs to FEMA leadership for decision-making purposes.

Survivors don’t have to wait to see a DSA crew member in person to apply with FEMA. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov. Survivors can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (press 2 for Spanish). If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.