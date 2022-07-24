Student leaders speak out on issues impacting Oklahoma schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (July 22, 2022) – Members of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister’s Student Advisory Council gathered last week at Southmoore High for their final meeting, sharing their views on key issues facing Oklahoma schools such as the ongoing teacher shortage, career readiness, and school safety and security.

Hofmeister created the Student Advisory Council in 2016 to gain valuable insights and assist the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) in matters of policy. Students named to the council represent rural, urban and suburban schools of all sizes. Each student was recommended by their district superintendent.

“It’s incredibly important that we seek input from students regarding matters that can have a major impact on their ability to learn and thrive in their school environments,” Hofmeister said. “These student leaders are amazing advocates for their fellow students, as well as for teachers and administrators. They always give us very honest, often eye-opening feedback that we take to heart and apply to our decision making.”

Feedback from the Student Advisory Council has influenced state-level initiatives to provide teachers more professional development in trauma-informed instruction, replace end-of-instruction high school testing with the ACT or SAT, and pilot Individual Career Academic Planning.

Hofmeister, whose second term in office ends next January, said she hopes her successor will continue the tradition of the Student Advisory Council.

The final meeting was held during EngageOK on the Road, the OSDE’s annual summer conference for professional development.