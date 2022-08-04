ORWA Fall Conference and Exposition Canceled

The Oklahoma Rural Water Association has canceled its upcoming Fall Conference and Exposition, which was scheduled for September 14-16, 2022.

The ORWA staff has worked diligently to explore all options for having the Fall Conference, however as the 60 day window approaches, ORWA has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2022 Fall Conference.

The location for the conference, The Lodge at Sequoyah State Park, unfortunately at this time does not have any kitchen and dining accommodations due to the ongoing scandal surrounding the Oklahoma Tourism Department’s contract with Swadley’s Barbecue, which therefore makes it extremely difficult to host a conference of ORWA’s size.

“We are disappointed that we are not able to host the conference this year due to circumstances beyond our control,” said ORWA CEO, Jimmy Seago. “Our team here at ORWA is committed to providing opportunities for our members to network with leaders in the industry. However, we cannot ask our members, sponsors, vendors and our staff to attend an event without the proper protocols in place to protect the health and safety of all those in attendance.”

ORWA staff explored sourcing vendors for food and beverage services or securing an alternate venue, however neither were successful due to the short notice and size of the event.

ORWA invites all members, sponsors and vendors to join us for the 2023 Annual Technical Conference, set to be held, April 18-21, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.